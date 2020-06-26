How to Pick the Right Running Shoes

Pair the Right Shoe with the Right Run

"For casual, everyday runs, a somewhat cushioned, neutral shoe can do it all", says Jason Fitzgerald, a USA Track & Field–certified coach, the head coach of Strength Running and the host of The Strength Running Podcast. Most running shoes have a mix of cushioning and responsiveness that eases you through long runs but can still give you ample energy return when you want to pick up the pace.



During races or speed workouts, a lighter shoe can help, says Bennett. (When you're gunning for an all-out effort, the less weight your foot has to pick up with each stride, the better.) For track workouts, you might want to consider investing in shoes with spikes, which dig into the turf and help you maintain grip on the ground as you sprint. "Spikes are ideal, but lighter, lower racing flats can also give a runner great track-feel while offering the ability to go off-track", says Nike Run Club Chicago Coach Robyn LaLonde.



If you're going off-road, you'll likely need a pair of trail-running shoes to help you better navigate roots, pebbles and boulders, and softer, uneven surfaces, says LaLonde. These have a durable sole and wider base with a grippy tread for better traction on the ground. You may also want to look for a trail-running shoe that's either water resistant or waterproof and has an ankle collar to keep out debris. If you're going to be running trails that are especially rock-laden or steep, LaLonde recommends a shoe with a rock plate built into the midsole, which helps protect your feet from sudden stubs and awkward landings and makes it easier to run tougher grades.