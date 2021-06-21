Hands On: How to Make Bio-Materials

Ever found yourself seeking comfort in banana bread recipes, or fighting off boredom by experimenting with a sourdough starter? Well, Nike materials designer Rikke Bonde has a kitchen tutorial for you that's … a little different.



"When the pandemic started, I saw it as a great opportunity to experiment at home", she says. Working remotely, Rikke decided to kick-start a side project that had been on her mind—she set up a simple laboratory where she could research, test and develop dozens of recipes for bio-materials: durable plastic- or rubber-like substances made from natural ingredients. "I set up my own rules, like only using items that you have [around the house]", she says of her sustainability-minded approach.



"I think [bio-materials are] the future", Rikke says. "We have too much [stuff] lying around, and we need to figure out how to reuse it or give it a new purpose. How do we look at the materials that have the least impact on the planet? How can we merge these materials together to make them stronger, or better, or with a new aesthetic?"