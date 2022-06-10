New Fierce: A’ja Wilson

Did you ever think being an athlete would give you this much influence? What do you aim to accomplish when you speak out?

A'JA: It's crazy that it literally just took the last year for me to really see the influence the women of the WNBA have. People were sitting on the edge of their chairs, waiting to see what we were going to say or do, and that's so powerful. My purpose is to brighten the life of every young Black girl and inspire them to aim high. I felt like basketball at the pro level gave me the confidence to be about my business on and off the court as well. If it wasn't for basketball, I don't think I would have found my voice, ignited my flame and become who I really am. Basketball helped open that door, but I added my own little razzle-dazzle.