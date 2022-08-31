De Nike Air Max SC maakt elke outfit af dankzij de eenvoudige lijnen, de klassieke trainingslook en natuurlijk de zichtbare Air demping. De rijke combinatie van materialen zorgt naast extra diepte ook voor stevigheid en een licht gevoel, perfect voor dagelijks draagplezier.
4.7 Sterren
AmandaC - 31 aug. 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 aug. 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 jul. 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.