5 Benefits of Playing Basketball, According to Experts

No matter what your age, fundamental movement skills—the foundation for all physical activity—are key for an active lifestyle. Fundamental movement skills are categorised as locomotor (think: running or jumping), object control (catching and throwing) and stability (balancing and twisting) skills.

"Fundamental movement skills such as [sprinting], vertical jumping and overhead throwing are very basic to physical movement", says Koco Eaton, MD, orthopaedic surgeon, founder of Eaton Orthopaedics and a former basketball player (including three seasons of professional basketball in Venezuela). "Basketball promotes speed, agility, strength, power and endurance. It [has] also been shown to increase flexibility and motor coordination. As a result, basketball is uniquely oriented to improve fundamental motor skills that are shown to be beneficial in promoting general health".

A 2012 study suggested that mini-basketball drills—such as ball handling, chest passes and lay-ups—can considerably improve fundamental movement skills in children 7 to 10 years old (kids typically develop these skills between the ages of 3 and 10).

Marco Lopez, PT, DPT, CSCS, a physiotherapist and co-founder of The Basketball Doctors, says that basketball "combines sprinting, change of direction and jumping", which you don't often see in other sports.