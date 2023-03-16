Football bags and backpacks: ready for anything
Get kitted out for matches with our football bags and backpacks. We've got durable rucksacks with generous interiors and plenty of pockets to organise your essentials. Our tough football boot bags store your footwear tidily while keeping the mud off everything else. Heading to an away game? Grab one of our stylish duffel bags. Hard-bottomed designs with separate wet/dry compartments and splash-proof exteriors keep your belongings clean and fresh pitch-side. Plus, padded straps ensure maximum carrying comfort.
Junior squad members will love our lightweight football bags, emblazoned with their favourite team's emblem. Or, kit them out for the day with our 30-litre rucksacks that are smart, cool and practical, thanks to the divided interior and hard-wearing, easy-clean exterior fabric.
Our football kit bags are designed for the would-be managers who keep everyone in line. We've got spacious storage solutions for your stock of balls, cones for drills or the whole team's bibs—featuring the iconic Swoosh, so people know your squad means business.