Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable
Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.
The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.
Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.
Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.