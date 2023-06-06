Women's gym shorts: train with confidence
When you're working out, you want to feel your best—that's why we've designed our women's gym shorts to support you through every step, squat and lunge. From form-fitting ladies' gym shorts to relaxed cuts with plenty of room to breathe, you'll find a design to suit your workout style.
If you're planning an intense session, our Dri-FIT technology will keep you cool. This sweat-wicking fabric helps evaporate moisture quickly, keeping your skin dry for longer. For extra stretch, turn to women's workout shorts made from our Infinalon fibres. We designed this innovative material with flexibility in mind, so you can feel confident that it will move with you as you train.
Exercise doesn't need to stop when life brings new adventures, so we've used the same expert technology in our maternity range. Expectant mothers will find women's training shorts that are comfortable and extra-supportive, with stretch waistbands that offer a just-right fit.