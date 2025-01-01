  1. Running
Running Crops & Capris(8)

Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
₪369.90
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
₪229.90
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
₪429.90
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
₪229.90
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
₪419.90
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
29% off
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
29% off
Nike Trail Go
Nike Trail Go Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Go
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
28% off