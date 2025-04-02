Frankfurt shirts: innovation that flies high
Want to rep your team on and off the pitch? We've got you covered with our Frankfurt kits. Designed for fans and sports stars in the making, our Eintracht Frankfurt shirts, tops and shorts are made with performance in mind. So, whether you're looking for your own strip for the season ahead or shopping for a young player's first kickabout, our range is ready to go.
Cool and dry when it counts
When you're taking the pitch by storm or cheering your heart out from the stands, we know that comfort is key. We created Nike Dri-FIT fabric back in the 2000s for this reason—to keep you cool and dry, no matter what you're tackling. Our innovative microfibre fabric has a unique wicking system that moves sweat away from your skin, so it can evaporate faster. It's the very same fabric used by pro athletes around the world, and we see no reason not to share it with you.
Authentic details that show you know your stuff
What do all Eintracht Frankfurt kits need? The club's official logo and our coveted Swoosh, naturally. You'll find them embroidered on chests and hems, giving your gear an authentic look. Attention to detail on the neck, cuffs and seams ensures our strips match the players on the pitch—no matter where they're playing. We've even included sponsorship logos, so you can feel part of the team.
Cater for the whole team
Here at Nike, we love a coordinated strip. So it makes sense that we've designed Eintracht Frankfurt shirts and matching shorts that pair effortlessly with our wide range of socks and football boots. In warm weather, opt for an Eintracht Frankfurt jersey with short sleeves and a crew neck for increased breathability. When the temperature drops, our cosy sweatshirts mean you stay warm on the touchline. And because we cater for fans of all ages, you can dress the whole family to match.
Shaped for success, with every size in mind
Our Eintracht Frankfurt kits are crafted to help you play your best. When you want a sleek feel, a slim fit provides an aerodynamic effect. Like a more laid-back shape? We've got relaxed fits giving easy movement. A touch of stretch through the fabric means your Eintracht Frankfurt football shirt will flex with you. Plus, elasticated waistbands offer match-long comfort.
Sustainable goals: on our way to zero
We respect that protecting the future of our planet is the ultimate goal. That's why Nike's Move to Zero campaign aims to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. We use recycled polyester fabric crafted and reclaimed from plastic bottles, turning landfill waste into sleek sportswear. The bottles are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets, before being spun into new, high-quality yarn. That's how we deliver peak performance with a lower environmental impact in our range of Eintracht Frankfurt F.C. kits.