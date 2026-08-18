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Nike Cyber Monday Trainers & Shoes 2026

Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Younger Kids' Shoes
28% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
27% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
28% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
28% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.