Chicago Bulls jerseys and clothing: ignite your potential
Whether you're owning the court or bossing your downtime, a Chicago Bulls jersey helps you stay fresh and focused. Expect practical, comfy cuts that are made for movement. Meanwhile, designs inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways show off your allegiance. Want to put together a complete kit? Team your Chicago Bulls basketball jersey with shorts. When it's time to cool off, throw on a snug jacket and tracksuit bottoms to protect your muscles and joints.
From fast travels to lightning pivots and deadly shots—dominating the court means working up a sweat. We make our Chicago Bulls jerseys with our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres actively wick away perspiration from your skin. Then they draw it to the surface so it can evaporate quickly. Plus, breathable properties in the fabric promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat effectively. That sets you free to focus on your performance.
At Nike, we know that fine margins count in sport. So when we design our Chicago Bulls clothes, we pay attention to every detail. We make our basketball jerseys with deep armholes for maximum freedom of movement. You'll also find stepped hems with neat side splits. They ensure your apparel stays put, no matter how much you move. On our shorts, the elasticated waistband provides flexibility. Meanwhile, adjustable drawcords hold everything in place. Keep an eye out for pairs with practical pockets. They mean you can have essentials like phones or locker keys with you as you train.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Chicago Bulls jerseys and clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.