  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Yoga

Nike Black Friday Yoga 2025

Gender 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Yoga
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
23% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
21% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT 7/8 Bodysuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT 7/8 Bodysuit
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Cardigan
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Cardigan
30% off
Nike Zenvy Rib
Nike Zenvy Rib Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy Rib
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Printed Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Printed Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
28% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
18% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
27% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
28% off
Nike Alate All U
Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate All U
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
21% off
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
26% off
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
27% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
27% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
23% off

Nike Black Friday yoga sale: find your flow

From first-time sun saluters to confident Vinyasa pros, our Nike Black Friday yoga sale is ideal for anyone looking to expand their yoga journey. Our versatile yoga gear has you covered even in the most challenging poses—setting you free to bend, stretch and test your potential.

Heading to a high-intensity class or a hot yoga session? Choose apparel made with Dri-FIT technology in our Nike Black Friday yoga sale. This fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and moves it across the garment's surface, so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you dry and comfortable on the mat. Then there's Nike Infinalon's buttery-soft, super-flexible fabric—the key to moving without limits. Engineered for extreme comfort, this durable material flexes with you as you flow from pose to pose, so nothing distracts you from your goals. Plus, our yoga leggings made with InfinaSoft fabric pass the squat test—delivering the coverage you need to move with confidence.

We know comfort is key when it comes to yoga. That's why we make our apparel in a variety of cuts and fits to suit everyone. Opt for sleek, high-waisted leggings and slim-fit tops for a streamlined feel. Or, if a roomier fit is more your style, go for loose-cut T-shirts, breezy cropped styles and relaxed joggers. In the Nike Balck Friday yoga sale, you'll have your pick of colours and patterns, too—from bold, standout shades to muted tones.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, look for pieces in the Nike Black Friday yoga sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.