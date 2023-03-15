Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike School Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      ₪399.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪339.90
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      ₪199.90
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪309.90
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      ₪279.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪339.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ₪429.90
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      ₪259.90
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      ₪379.90
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      ₪749.90
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪259.90
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Nike Air Max Motif SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      ₪399.90
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪169.90
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      ₪219.90
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Jumpman Two Trey PSG
      Jumpman Two Trey PSG Men's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey PSG
      Men's Shoes
      ₪619.90

      Nike school shoes & trainers: explore new ground

      Our high-performance school trainers have the same signature designs as our adult range – so future sports stars feel powerful as they chase their goals. Back to school trainers in lightweight materials keep kids feeling cool and comfortable. Plus, PE shoes with Max Air cushioning provide maximum protection while they step, kick and jump.

      Our PE trainers deliver support and style, whatever the activity. For sprinters, choose Nike Free technology – it offers extra flexibility in the forefoot for powering across the track. Flat, wide heels ensure ultimate stability, making every step count. And for racket sports, choose low profile designs with plenty of cushioning to absorb impact. Plus, ultra-grippy soles let them stop, pivot and stretch for total precision, hit after hit.

      The collection of Nike back to school shoes includes classic styles, so you can stick to the uniform code. Discreet logos give young athletes the branded look they love, while PE shoes with non-marking soles will protect gym floors.