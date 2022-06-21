The Nike Air Max Dia delivers a lifted look and airy aesthetic in a sleek shape. The minimal upper modernises the look, while a Max Air unit, surrounded by clear TPU, is amplified even further by an exaggerated midsole for a boost of style.
4.4 Stars
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.