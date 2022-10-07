Rebel Girls: Football Stories

Engage Your Mbappé Mode
Every kid knows fast is fun. And faster than fast is even more fun. Because speed makes everything better — spaceships, racecars and football. And in football that need for speed has a name: Mbappé.
Get kids to engage their Mbappé mode with seven fun challenges led by Lil’ Mbappé on the Nike Football Instagram page, @nikefootball.
Scan the QR code to explore the audio stories
Download the Rebel Girls app to hear longer stories about some of the game-changing sports superstars in this book.
FOOTBALL WITHOUT RULES
Play fast and wild on a small pitch with six goals and no goalies—this is football without
rules. Check out the new accelerometer power-ups and Federation gear for your avatar, all
in the new NIKELAND update.