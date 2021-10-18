In Good Company: Marchistas

Before Erick's medal, marcha, or race walking, was practised mostly by military forces in Guatemala. The national consciousness around marching was synonymous with war, civil strife and fear. Today, the country boasts several race walking teams, some with athletes as young as 6 years old, and many team members coming from working-class neighbourhoods (50 percent of Guatemalans live in poverty). The connotation has been turned around: marching brings hope, a way into a positive future.

Of the 24 Guatemalan athletes who qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, nine were race walkers. To say the sport is a national linchpin would be an understatement. Over the course of Erick Barrondo's 10-year career, the Guatemalan government invested almost 8 million GTQ (approximately 1 million USD) in his training and sponsorship. Many young race walking athletes receive a monthly scholarship for education and life expenses. Guatemalans see race walking as an opportunity for a better future, a way to break the poverty cycle—one step at a time.