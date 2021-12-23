Should You Sync Your Workouts to  Your Cycle?

Every female has oestrogen (which is mainly responsible for reproductive development) and progesterone (it preps your uterus for possible pregnancy). The levels of these hormones regularly fluctuate, which can affect the way you move, think and feel not just during your period but on every day of your cycle, says Georgie Bruinvels, PhD, a research scientist at the bio-analytics company Orreco. It's why one day you might feel like you have non-stop energy, and the next you're glued to your couch and crying over an animal-rescue ad.



This variability can also affect how your body adapts to exercise—and that can be a good thing. It means that on any given day of the month, you might be able to strategise when and how you train to get the results you want. "Syncing to your cycle means adjusting your training and nutrition plan based on what's going on hormonally so you reap maximum physical, mental and emotional rewards", says Stacy Sims, PhD, a female-athlete physiologist and the author of Roar, a physiology-based nutrition and training guide for active women. While the research on adjusting your training based on your cycle is constantly evolving, there may be benefits to putting it into practice.



If you're willing to go with your natural flow (read: no hormonal birth control, as most types affect hormonal shifts and thus require a different approach), this menstrual map from Sims will help you navigate the distinct phases of your cycle. Just keep in mind that every body and every cycle is different, so results aren't guaranteed. But at the very least, trying a new routine could be a welcome change of pace—and you might uncover new intel about what makes your body feel good.