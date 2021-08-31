Why You Should Add Primal Training to Your Routine

A dog walking on its hind legs: hilarious (and social media gold). An adult human crawling on all fours? Not as cute, but surprisingly beneficial. Hear us out.

Moving the way our four-legged friends and babies do is called "quadrupedal movement training" (QMT) or "primal movement", and it's as old as human evolution. The training style includes more than crawling, with exercises like bear planks, crab walks, inchworms and striking scorpions (all YouTube-able). Familiar with downward-facing dog or frog jumps? Those count as QMT too. (Notice how they all have the name of an animal in them? Not a coincidence.)

All of these exercises require you to move on all fours, something we obviously don't do on a regular basis. And while it may look or feel silly, training this way can have some serious perks. Such as: