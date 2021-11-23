How to Do Crunches Properly

When's the last time you did crunches? With countless core machines and ab-training programmes available today, you may wonder whether this classic move still deserves a place in your routine. The answer is yes, trainers stand by crunches because they're a foundational movement that helps build core strength and improve abdominal engagement at any fitness level.

"Crunches can absolutely be a solid core exercise, especially when you do them with intention and with good form", says Phillip Solomon, NASM-certified personal trainer and Barry's instructor. "They're simple, accessible and they teach you how to actually activate your abs instead of letting your low back or hip flexors do the heavy lifting during your workout".

Ahead, learn how to do crunches so you get the most out of the exercise, plus variations that strengthen different parts of your core.