How to Deal With Bullies, According to Coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen

Of course, these are temporary fixes. A bully will rarely change their behaviour unless someone holds them accountable. They won't learn to self-regulate when they're pumped full of adrenaline unless someone helps them connect the dots between their actions and losing playing time (or losing a game!).



That's why it's so incredibly important that you tell your coach what's going on. I know that coming forward isn't an easy thing to do but it's your coach who needs to talk with this teammate, not you.



First, because trying to confront your teammate could put you at risk of retribution. Second, because your coach has two jobs to do here: they need to stop the bullying that's going on now and prevent the bullying that hasn't happened yet.



I hope your coach takes this opportunity to improve the situation for you and, ultimately, the entire team. They won't just be containing one bully, he'll also have the chance to create a culture where teammates know how to support each other and know that they can speak up when something is wrong.



And you can be very proud that you've been part of creating that culture. You might even find that you start scoring more and the team starts winning more. The team bully might wake up one day and understand that he had been holding you all back. And if it doesn't get through to him? If he doesn't understand the importance of treating others with respect? Well, in that case, he probably won't be on the team for long.





Coach Ingebrigtsen