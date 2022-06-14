Homegrown: Mekdela Maskal on Leaving New York and Finding Herself in California

Mekdela is no stranger to the Yuba River, which runs north-west of Grass Valley and whose smaller creeks and streams run close to her property. She crouches down on the bulbous grey rocks and wades until there's enough space for her to submerge her body in the river's clear waters.



"I want to take more trips down here because I find that I have almost forgotten the way. There are certain curves that I'm trying to find still".