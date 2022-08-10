Hydrating Foods To Eat After an Outdoor Workout

Fruits and vegetables aside, there are fluids other than water that can help with hydration after an outdoor workout. Cold-weather workouts can still lead to dehydration, but unlike outdoor workouts done in the heat, you may not feel as thirsty. A vegetable-rich soup (that is more broth than cream) counts towards your daily fluid intake. And, enjoying that soup with crackers or toast is yet another way to replenish with carbohydrates, which is key to replenishing your muscles after a workout.

Broth is another food that can count towards hydration—and it packs a punch of nutrients, specifically minerals such as salt, iron, zinc, calcium and some protein and fat. You can bring a thermos of stock to your workouts so you have something warm to sip on immediately after finishing.

For warm-weather outdoor workouts, cold, skimmed dairy milk and non-dairy milk such as almond, hemp or soya milk can be a way to hydrate, as these options contain 90–100 percent water. Pair a glass of milk with a piece of toast and peanut butter for a complete recovery snack, or use it in a smoothie.

A note on overhydration: it is possible to overhydrate, which can be a dangerous situation leading to a condition known as hyponatraemia. Exercise-associated hyponatraemia (EAH) is when sodium levels in the body dip too low and can lead to organ and tissue swelling. Though it is rare, it has been identified in some distance sports.

In general, if you are experiencing weight gain post-exercise, this could be an indicator that you are consuming fluids past the amount that has been lost in sweat, which could lead to overhydration. The best way to make sure you are hydrating appropriately after an outdoor workout is to be conscious of how much you are sweating. Because water will follow electrolytes into or out of your cells, it is important to notice how much you sweat, the types of fluids and foods you consume and how your recovery feels. Play around with consuming different amounts of fluids and foods before, during and after your workout, and notice when you feel your best.

Words by Sydney Greene, MS, RD