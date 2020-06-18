Praise for progress

"Kids can only blossom if we feed them mentally", says Houda.



But how? "By giving them the sincerest compliments", answers Houda. With praise it's important we're specific about something the kids can control, like effort or determination. So saying something like, "I saw the exercise was difficult, but you kept on going", is great.



These small, honest words of encouragement really can go a long way. Houda also says that while, "We can be generous with compliments", we must also, "Be patient" and not expect too much straight away.



They're your little champions so focus on the small positives. As Houda puts it, "keep spirits up and celebrate life".