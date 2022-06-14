14 Camping Gifts Under $200 for the Outdoor Adventurer in Your Life
Buying Guide
From backpacks to hydration gilets, check out these gifts ready for a range of budgets.
If you're shopping for an outdoor enthusiast, consider a camping gift that will help make the most of their time off the grid. Check out these 14 camping gift ideas—all under $200—that are sure to delight the adventurer in your life and work within a range of budgets.
Best Camping Gifts Under $50
1.A Hip Pack
A Nike hip pack is a useful and easy-to-access option for storing essentials—like a phone, keys, sun cream or wet wipes—so campers don't have to dig through their camping backpack while on the go. Nike offers hip packs in multiple sizes, including a large 10-litre pack with two zip pockets and an adjustable strap so it can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist.
2.A Fuel Jug or Water Bottle
Staying hydrated while camping is key, so consider gifting a Nike water bottle or fuel jug that your camper can take on a hike or overnight camping trip. Nike makes stainless steel and BPA-free plastic water bottles in multiple sizes up to 1.9 litres (approx.). Some options come with a built-in straw, too. As an added bonus, include a water filter or water purification tablets with your gift.
3.A Hat or Beanie
Hats can provide much-needed coverage from the elements while camping. Depending on the weather, go for a Nike baseball cap to shield from the sun or a Nike beanie to protect the ears and head from the cold. Look for Nike Dri-FIT styles for sweat-wicking benefits and breathability.
4.Camping Socks
A pair of cushioned socks help keep feet dry and protected, and campers are likely to want to take multiple pairs with them on a trip. For camping in cooler weather, opt for a pair of Nike ACG crew socks. Designed to be warm and breathable, they're made from wool and feature underfoot cushioning and a dynamic arch band for extra support in the midfoot.
5.A Nike Dri-FIT Tee
It's important for campers to pack strategically, which means bringing lightweight clothes that are easy to pack and quick to dry. A Nike Dri-FIT T-shirt or tank top is a versatile option because the innovative microfibre fabric is designed to wick away sweat, dispersing it across the surface of the shirt for speedy evaporation.
6.Slippers or Slides
Give your camper something comfortable to slip on their feet when they've finished camping for the day or when they step out of the tent first thing in the morning to watch the sunrise. A pair of Nike Benassi slides is a classic and lightweight choice that's easy to pack away.
Best Camping Gifts Under $100
1.A Backpack
A backpack is a must-have item for a camping trip. Not only does it need to efficiently store all the essentials for a successful journey, but it also needs to feel comfortable when carrying it over long distances. Check out Nike backpacks in a range of sizes, with up to 32 litres of storage.
2.A Nike ACG Hoodie
A plush Nike ACG hoodie or sweatshirt makes for a great camping gift, especially for campers who like to show off their style on the trail. Hoodies made with Nike Therma-FIT help manage the body's natural heat to help keep warm in cold weather conditions. Or, for a lighter and more breathable base layer, go for a Nike Dri-FIT style.
3.Nike ACG Joggers or Sweats
Nike ACG joggers and sweats are a versatile and cosy camping essential that can be worn on the trail or in the tent. They come in a variety of cuts and colours, with some designs inspired by natural landscapes to blend with your camper's outdoor aesthetic.
4.Nike Therma-FIT Leggings
A pair of warm Nike Therma-FIT leggings make a thoughtful camping gift for men or women, primed to be layered underneath joggers or trousers in cold weather conditions.
Best Camping Gifts Under $200
1.Sunglasses
From stylish aviators to sportier options with aerodynamic anti-fog features, Nike has a range of sunglasses styles that can protect campers' eyes from the sun. Consider a pair with polarised lenses, which help reduce reflective glare from snow and water.
2.A Hydration Gilet
For car campers, a large water bottle might suffice, but for backpackers who hike to their destination, a hydration gilet is a practical choice that can hold several litres of water to sip on the go. Nike's hydration gilets are made from form-fitting, lightweight fabrics that are ultra-breathable and won't slow hikers down on the trail.
3.A Jacket or Fleece
A wind- and water-resistant jacket will help keep campers warm and dry even if the weather turns. Nike ACG jackets come with a variety of features, including lightweight and wind-repellent styles made for unexpected weather on warm-temperature days, so they can be packed away easily when not in use.
4.Trail Shoes
Trail-running shoes or hiking boots can change the game for campers, offering more traction and stability than a typical sneaker does. Nike's trail-running shoes are durable, breathable and designed to keep feet comfortable for miles. Look for GORE-TEX styles for extra protection against wet weather.