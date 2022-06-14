How to Find the Best Neutral Running Shoes for You

Running shoe terminology can be a bit intimidating, but experts in the field affirm that the neutral running shoe category can be quite simple to understand.

The American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine (AAPSM) explains that a neutral running shoe is made without a medial post (aka a firm device found in the midsole of the shoe) meaning it doesn't provide as much arch support as a stability or motion control shoe. A neutral shoe also curves from the heel to toe along the arch and services those with neutral pronation, meaning the foot rolls slightly inwards with each step.

Howard E. Friedman, DPM, founder of Suffern Podiatry based in Suffern, N.Y., says that neutral running shoes should be the default choice for most runners. That is, unless you have a known musculoskeletal issue that would require extra support. Generally, the two main types of shoes are stability and neutral running shoes. When in doubt, you may want to start with a neutral shoe.

"Stability shoes are designed to provide added arch support", says Friedman. "This can be achieved by adding material in the arch of the shoe as well as building up the thickness of the heel to further lift and support the arch. A neutral shoe has less added arch support and the heel is even throughout, not thicker in one area over another. Generally therefore, a neutral shoe is lighter weight than a stability shoe".

Remember, stability shoes are best for those who overpronate or have flat feet. A motion control shoe is a bit heavier than a stability shoe and helps runners with severe overpronation limit excessive foot movement.

"A stability or motion-control shoe is designed to help offset excessive pronation, which is where the foot rolls [too far] inwards after impact with the ground", says Seth Kopf, who is a running coach and owner of Kopf Running and certified by the Road Runner's Club of America and USA Track and Field.

Runners who are hoping to improve foot strike or gait can easily get bogged down by examining all the features available in a shoe. According to Mary Johnson, USATF-certified running coach and founder of Lift | Run | Perform, the quest for perfect running form is futile. Instead, she recommends runners choose a shoe that allows their foot and body to do most of the work, as opposed to letting the shoe do that for you.

If you don't have any glaring issues or imbalances, choosing a neutral shoe will eliminate what Johnson refers to as "external guidance" from taking over when you run. For context, a 2018 study found that maximal shoes (think, stability or motion control shoes) can cause the runner to rely too heavily on the shoe to reduce the force of impact that comes from hitting the ground with each foot strike. The study authors concluded that new runners who chose maximal shoes over neutral ones actually suffered from a higher force of impact, which could increase their risk of injury in the long run.