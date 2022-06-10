What Maternity Workout Clothes Do I Need?

Your growing bump isn't the only physical change that comes with pregnancy. You have to contend with swollen hands and feet and heavier breasts too (just to name a few). But that doesn't mean you should settle for ill-fitting or uncomfortable workout clothes. Your body is already doing the extra work of creating a baby, so why let your activewear give it an even harder time?

Choosing comfortable maternity workout clothes can make a huge difference to how you feel during exercise. Most maternity activewear has stretchier fabrics and moisture-wicking materials, as well as functional designs for those who breastfeed.

That said, you don't necessarily have to shop in the maternity section to look for workout clothing. Despite claims that maternity clothing is true-to-fit pre-pregnancy sizes, it's hard to predict exactly how big your bump will get in the next few months or what will actually feel good, so it's best to try on clothing before purchasing.

"Or consider ordering a few different sizes online, and if the most comfortable option is a size number you never thought you'd wear, remind yourself that you are growing a human and you deserve to be comfortable", says Cassie Shortsleeve, a perinatal health coach and educator and the founder of Dear Sunday, an online platform for pregnant women and new mums.

You may also get a good fit by buying larger sizes of your usual workout clothes. "Sometimes maternity clothes are necessary, but other times, simply sizing up in regular clothes works too", Shortsleeve says.

To help you sweat comfortably (and in style) during your prenatal workouts, here's a guide to filling your wardrobe with essential maternity workout clothes and gear.