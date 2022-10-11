The Best Dumbbell Back Workouts, According to Trainers

The best dumbbell back workouts are made up of excellent exercises that target the back muscles from different angles. Here, Vesco and Thompson share their favourite back exercises to do with dumbbells.

1. Bent-Over Row

"The bent-over row improves strength in the upper and lower back, glutes, hamstrings, lats and shoulders", Vesco said.

"The bent-over row also taps into core stability", Thompson said.

How to do it: stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your arms by your sides and a soft bend in your knees. Hinge forwards at the hips so that your torso is parallel to the floor or as close as your mobility allows. Extend your arms straight down towards the ground, palms facing towards one another. Slowly pull the dumbbells towards your chest with your elbows grazing your sides and ending behind your back, so you feel your shoulder blades squeeze together. Lower the weights back to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 8 reps with a moderately heavy weight.

2. Dumbbell Reverse Fly

"This exercise is beneficial for improving posture", Thompson said. "It targets the back of the shoulders, middle trapezius (the large muscle that runs across the bottom of the neck and shoulders) and the rhomboids (underneath the shoulder blades)", she said.

How to do it: stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your arms by your sides and a soft bend in your knees. Hinge forwards at the hips so that your torso is parallel to the floor, or as close as your mobility allows, and your arms are hanging down. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, squeeze together your shoulder blades and lift your arms out to the sides. Slowly lower the weights back down.

Do 3 sets of 12 reps with a moderately light weight.

3. Overhead Farmer's Carry

"This exercise works the entire back, shoulders and scapular stabiliser muscles", Vesco said. "Bonus points for an added core work as well".

How to do it: grab a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the weights up to your shoulders and then press them overhead so that your arms are extended towards the ceiling with your palms facing each other. Keep your shoulders down and engaged. Slowly walk forwards while keeping the weights stable and avoid hunching your shoulders up towards your ears.

Do 3 sets of 60 seconds with a moderately heavy weight.