      Coaching

      Athlete's Cookbook: Darrell Hill Finds His Cauli-Power

      A pro shot-putter struggling with food intolerances "rediscovers his power" with chef Kia Damon's grain-free congee.

      Athlete's Cookbook is a video series that serves up quality kitchen time with a pro chef and a pro athlete.

      Like a lot of us, pro shot-putter Darrell Hill has had a shocker of a 2020. A quick rundown? His trip to the summer games got postponed. The daily struggle for equality is wearing on him. And to top it off, he's been facing a range of new-found food intolerances. For a self-identified foodie with his own YouTube cooking show, that's got to hurt. Luckily, Brooklyn star chef Kia Damon knows what he's going through (except for the summer games part). In this episode of "Athlete's Cookbook", the new friends cook up a cauliflower congee that soothes their stomachs while they go deep on the issues that stimulate their minds. Watch the video above, check out the recipe below, and get cooking.

      Ingredients for Four Servings

      • 3 tbsp agave
      • 1½ tsp ground turmeric
      • ¾ tsp cayenne pepper
      • ½ cup canola oil, divided
      • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
      • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
      • 1 head cauliflower, grated
      • 2 tbsp ghee
      • 1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and julienned
      • 4 cloves garlic, minced
      • 2 shallots, diced
      • Fish sauce to taste
      • 1 teabag green tea, preferably hōjicha
      • 4 oz fresh maitake mushrooms, sliced
      • 1 tsp xanthan gum
      • Chilli oil to taste
      • Coriander, chopped, for garnish
      • Spring onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, for garnish

      Tools

      • Box grater
      • Large bowl
      • Large sauté pan
      • Large spoon
      • Large pot
      • Grill pan
      • Tongs
      • Large knife
      • Chopping board

      Method

      In a large bowl, whisk together the agave, turmeric, cayenne, ¼ cup canola oil, salt and pepper. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat.

      In a large pan, sauté the cauliflower over a medium-high heat until tender. In a large pot, melt the ghee over a medium heat. Sauté the ginger, garlic and shallots until aromatic. Season with a pinch of salt. Add the grated cauliflower and continue sautéing for another 5 minutes. Add 4 cups of water and the teabag and bring to a light boil. Remove the teabag after 5 minutes and season the cauliflower mixture with a few dashes of fish sauce and black pepper.

      Meanwhile, heat a few tablespoons of canola oil in a grill pan over a medium-high heat. Cook the chicken thighs in the pan, flipping halfway through, until done (approximately 12 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Set aside.

      Sauté the mushrooms in a few tablespoons of canola oil until tender. Season with salt.

      Add the xanthan gum to the cauliflower mixture and whisk until the mixture thickens. Taste the congee for seasoning adjustments. Divide between two bowls and top with sliced chicken, mushrooms, chilli oil, coriander and spring onions.

