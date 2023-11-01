Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Women's High-Waisted Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,329,000
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,189,000
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Waisted Trousers
      Rp 1,079,000
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Rp 899,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Ultra High-Waisted Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Ultra High-Waisted Trousers
      Rp 799,000
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Oversized Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms
      Rp 949,000
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Rp 899,000
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Rp 579,000
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Rp 849,000
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Rp 529,000
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Rp 669,000
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Cropped Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Cropped Tracksuit Bottoms
      Rp 899,000
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Rp 629,000
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Rp 399,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,329,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Rp 829,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Rp 829,000
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Rp 849,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Rp 1,329,000
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Rp 1,189,000