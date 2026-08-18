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High-Waisted Trousers & Tights

Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Rp 709.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Promo Exclusion
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Rp 929.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Rp 659.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Rp 1.189.000
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Rp 1.129.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Rp 1.249.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Rp 799.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Rp 659.000
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Rp 629.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Rp 1.189.000
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Barrel-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Barrel-Leg Trousers
Rp 1.249.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Parachute Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Parachute Trousers
Rp 1.109.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Rp 949.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
Rp 1.549.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Rp 1.249.000
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Rp 629.000
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Women's Dri-FIT Base Layer Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Women's Dri-FIT Base Layer Shorts
Rp 799.000
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Rp 949.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Rp 709.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000