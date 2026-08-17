Older Kids Clothing

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Rp 269.000
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Rp 899.000
FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
Rp 269.000
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Rp 319.000
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Rp 349.000
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Rp 479.000
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Rp 479.000
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Rp 549.000
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Rp 799.000
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Rp 399.000
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Rp 549.000
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Rp 269.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Rp 549.000
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Rp 349.000
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Rp 479.000
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
Rp 249.000
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Rp 699.000
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Rp 799.000
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Rp 349.000
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Rp 319.000
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Rp 699.000
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Rp 799.000
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Rp 349.000
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Rp 1.249.000
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Rp 799.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Rp 319.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
Rp 269.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Rp 269.000
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Available in SNKRS
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Rp 599.000
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Just In
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
Rp 549.000
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
Rp 269.000
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 349.000
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Rp 899.000
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Rp 999.000
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Rp 349.000
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Rp 899.000
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Rp 699.000
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Rp 379.000
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Rp 479.000
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
Rp 299.000