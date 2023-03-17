Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Training & Gym
      Basketball
      Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Rp 349,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 379,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      Rp 349,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 479,000
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Rp 599,000
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      Rp 649,000
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Rp 349,000
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Rp 249,000
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Trousers
      Rp 479,000
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Rp 479,000
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Rp 599,000
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Rp 599,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Rp 299,000
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 479,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 349,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 329,000
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Rp 319,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash
      Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash
      Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      Rp 349,000
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 479,000
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 329,000
      Nike Air Essentials
      Nike Air Essentials Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Air Essentials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Rp 369,000
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Rp 299,000