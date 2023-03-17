Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,329,000
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Rp 599,000
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Utility Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Utility Trousers
      Rp 1,189,000
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Rp 1,149,000
      Jordan x Union
      Jordan x Union Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      Promo Exclusion
      Jordan x Union
      Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      Rp 1,429,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Rp 829,000
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Woven Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Woven Basketball Trousers
      Rp 849,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,289,000
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Rp 569,000
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Utility Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Utility Trousers
      Rp 1,169,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Rp 1,329,000
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Jordan Flight Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      Rp 1,379,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike
      Nike Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      Member Access
      Nike
      Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      Rp 1,249,000
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      Rp 629,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Rp 1,249,000
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Trousers
      Rp 1,249,000
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Rp 599,000
      Jordan Sport Jam
      Jordan Sport Jam Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Jordan Sport Jam
      Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Rp 1,169,000
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Rp 829,000
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Rp 829,000
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Woven Trousers
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Men's Woven Trousers
      Rp 1,659,000
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Diamond Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Diamond Woven Trousers
      Rp 1,659,000
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid Men's Flight Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid
      Men's Flight Fleece Trousers
      Rp 999,000