|

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Academy

      Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts

      Rp 229,000

      Highly Rated
      Black/Laser Orange/Black/Laser Orange
      Black/White/White/White

      The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts are made from soft, sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry when the game heats up. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White/White
      • Style: CW6109-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (36)

      4.6 Stars

      • Very comfortable

        E Watson - 27 Aug 2022

        Good value and good quality

      • Nice summer shorts

        Don19 - 21 Jun 2022

        Good shoets for those hot days

      • Buy these!

        Taliaaaaa - 09 Jun 2022

        Perfect fit! Super durable and arrived quickly, my son loves them for training