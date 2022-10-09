We looked into the future and it's gonna be comfy. Featuring a "point-loaded" Air unit (cushioning that forms to your every step), the Air Max Scorpion Flyknit delivers a futuristic sensation. And because looks count, we've crafted the upper from incredibly soft chenille-like fabric.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit.