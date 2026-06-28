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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes - Metallic Silver/Shadow Brown/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Shoes

Rp 2.489.000
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Shadow Brown/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IV5071-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Mule SE

Rp 2.489.000

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Shadow Brown/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IV5071-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • KatrinaA560988841

    I have them all. I love them. They are so comfy.

Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan Mule SE

Rp 2.489.000

Complete the look