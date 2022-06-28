Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit

      Older Kids' Shoes

      Rp 1,248,000
      Rp 1,469,000
      15% off

      White/Dark Marina Blue/Football Grey/Photo Blue
      Black/White/Pure Platinum/Black

      Rock a bold new design that brings the Force to your feet. The upper has a stretchy, breathable, nature-inspired pattern that keeps feet cool, while the super-soft foam midsole cushions every step and skip.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/Pure Platinum/Black
      • Style: DM1060-001

      Size & Fit

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • MohammadC526012866 - 28 Jun 2022

        best shoes in the world