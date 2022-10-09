Space Hippie
There Is No Resupply Mission on Mars (or Earth)
Space Hippie is an exploratory footwear collection inspired by life on Mars—where materials are scarce and there is no resupply mission. Created from scraps, or "space junk", Space Hippie is the result of sustainable practices meeting radical design.
Get to know the team (and science) behind Space Hippie, and see how we're sourcing, making and redefining our goals behind the products we design.
Fit For Every Athlete*
Each of Space Hippie's four silhouettes provide a unique fit option—traditional laces, lace-less and FlyEase—for the lifestyle of city athletes* on-the-go.
Made from "Space Junk"
One athlete's rubbish is another's treasure. Space Hippie's Flyknit yarns include at least 85% rPoly made from recycled plastic water bottles, t-shirts and yarn scraps.
Crater Foam tooling uses 15% Nike Grind rubber combined with 100% recycled foam materials for a more sustainable, lightweight and responsive feel during city exploration.
A Radically Different Future
Protecting the future of sport begins with re-imagining the ways in which we create the products we love the most. Space Hippie is Nike's latest step towards a better future, but we must work as a team to move the world towards climate action.
Learn more about our Move to Zero initiative and follow 'Sustainability' in the Nike App to join us on our mission.