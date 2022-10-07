Behind the PG 5

Smooth and Steady.

Close-Up, Flexible Cushioning

Lightweight, full-length Nike Air Dot Weld Strobel gives Paul George the cushioning and comfort he needs to thrive during a long season. All-over flexibility helps him transition smoothly between both ends of the court, making the PG5 a perfect on-court shoe for the two-way player.

Stop-And-Go Control

For a versatile scorer like Paul George, control starts with having great footwork. The outsole of the PG5 uses a multi-directional tread pattern to provide stop-and-go traction and control on the court.

