The Pegasus 42: A Powerful Update for the Beloved Nike Road Running Shoe
Product News
The latest Pegasus model is the most responsive yet, while staying true to its heritage as an everyday fan-favourite running shoe.
- The Nike Pegasus 42 is an everyday road-running shoe that delivers responsive cushioning and greater energy return than its predecessors, thanks to its curved, full-length Air Zoom unit.
- Extra cushioning in the forefoot and a lightweight, breathable upper that conforms closely to the foot help make the latest Pegasus the most comfortable and supportive model yet.
- The Pegasus 42 features a sleek look that comes to life in multiple colourways.
Nike Pegasus 42 Features and Performance Breakdown
Loyal Nike Pegasus fans and runners everywhere can soon slip into the Pegasus 42, the latest version of the beloved road-running shoe known for its comfortable, responsive and lightweight feel.
First introduced in 1982, the Pegasus is Nike's longest-running and best-selling running shoe, emphasising responsive cushioning for all-day wear. The Pegasus 42 is the same fan-favourite shoe, albeit with a few exciting tweaks to its technologies, making this latest model the most powerful and responsive yet.
Nike Pegasus 42 Upgrades and Key Differences
The most notable enhancement to the popular running shoe is its curved, full-length Air Zoom unit, which provides a powerful, ultra-responsive feel similar to a Nike road-racing shoe. In fact, this new construction gives the Pegasus 42 at least 15 percent greater energy return than the Pegasus 41.
"I grew up in a running speciality store and have seen the deep passion and love for the Pegasus franchise every year", says Nike athlete Ethan Strand, an NCAA indoor 3,000m champion. "The Pegasus 42 is an exciting evolution—one that feels familiar, but with an improved ride. When I take it for runs, I can feel the Air underfoot, which gives me more power in every stride".
Key updates:
- +15 percent greater energy return compared to the Pegasus 41
- Curved full-length Air Zoom unit for a more powerful toe-off
- ReactX foam midsole for responsive cushioning
- Extra forefoot cushioning with no increase in stack height
- Updated midfoot support system
- Fully moulded sockliner
- Lightweight, breathable upper
- Modernised outsole with enhanced traction
Cushioning, Support and Ride Experience
The latest Pegasus takes cushioning and support to the next level, making it ideal for running at a variety of paces. Featuring the same plush ReactX foam midsole as its predecessor, the Pegasus 42 includes extra cushioning, most notably in the toe area. An innovative spring structure accommodates extra cushioning without adding to the shoe's overall stack height.
Other features include a new midfoot support system, fully moulded sockliner and lightweight, breathable upper that closely conforms to the foot. Rounding out these exciting technological enhancements is a modernised outsole that not only enables smooth transitions but also provides enhanced traction for tackling a variety of surfaces.
Design and Colourways
Aesthetically, the Pegasus 42 features an exciting design, with a sleek midsole and updated Pegasus branding. The latest iteration of the beloved running shoe comes in a variety of striking colourways, from bold and bright looks to subtle neutrals.
"We've taken what runners have always loved about the Pegasus franchise and turned it into the best version yet with the Pegasus 42", says Nike Running Senior Footwear Expert Elliott Heath. "This shoe provides a balance of consistent elements that look and feel connected to its legacy, coupled with new innovation to make it even more iconic, in a Nike-only way".
How the Pegasus Fits in Nike's Road-Running Line and Release
Date Information
The Pegasus is one of three athlete-centred models that comprise Nike's line of road-running shoes, each offering comfort through cushioning. Each shoe in the line emphasises a specific type of cushioning, from the responsive cushioning seen in the Pegasus to the supportive cushioning of the Structure to the maximum cushioning of the Vomero.
The Nike Pegasus 42 is set for a 9 April 2026 release on Nike.com and at select retail locations.
Nike Pegasus 42 FAQ
When is the Nike Pegasus 42 release date?
The Nike Pegasus 42 releases on 9 April 2026.
Where can I buy the Nike Pegasus 42?
You can find it on Nike.com and at select retailers.
Is the Nike Pegasus 42 a running shoe?
Yes. The Nike Pegasus line is widely considered one of the best all-around running shoes for daily training. Since its introduction in 1982, it has been trusted for everyday road running, long-distance training, easy runs, tempo efforts and general fitness running.
Does the Nike Pegasus 42 have more cushioning than the Pegasus 41?
Yes. The Pegasus 42 delivers at least 15 percent greater energy return than the Pegasus 41 and includes additional cushioning in the forefoot, creating a more propulsive and responsive ride while maintaining the franchise's signature comfort.
What is the Nike Pegasus best known for?
The Nike Pegasus is best known for its responsive cushioning and enhanced energy return, making it a reliable everyday road-running shoe for consistent mileage and versatile training.
Is the Nike Pegasus 42 a stability shoe?
No. The Pegasus 42 is a neutral running shoe. It does not include traditional stability elements such as medial posts or structured guidance systems. Runners who require additional support may consider models like the Structure.
What's the best Nike shoe for daily running?
For many runners, the Nike Pegasus is one of the best shoes for daily running thanks to its balance of cushioning, responsiveness and durability.
Is the Nike Pegasus 42 good for speed?
Yes. The Nike Pegasus 42 delivers a more propulsive ride thanks to its curved, full-length Air Zoom unit and at least 15 percent greater energy return compared to the Pegasus 41, making it well-suited for faster training runs and tempo efforts while maintaining everyday comfort.
How long will the Nike Pegasus 42 last?
Most runners can expect Nike Pegasus shoes to last approximately 300 to 500 miles, depending on body weight, running surface, gait mechanics and overall usage.