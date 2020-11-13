How to Sleep on Demand

1. Wait for the right moment.

Going to bed early in order to cash in on more sleep after a streak of restless nights can actually work against you. You could end up in a sleep-depriving spiral of negative "Why can't I pass out?" thoughts, whereas if you just stayed up a little later, your body's need to power down would naturally kick in, says Gupta. In short, fatigue is different from sleepiness, and you want to wait for the latter to hit before you crawl into bed. Not sure if you're there? Your body tells you (heavy eyelids, non-stop yawning), not the other way around.



2. Turn off your overactive mind.

Arousal—as in preoccupying thoughts, not the sexy kind—can prevent you from falling asleep quickly. Gupta recommends a "worry buffer", or writing down what's worrying you, before you go to bed or when you suddenly feel stirred by an anxious thought as you're finally drifting off. That way, you can park it and have one less thing, or a whole list's worth, to think about.



3. Bring something familiar to foreign places. Travel—even just to your parents' house—can cause initial sleep disruption, or what researchers call "the first-night effect", because you're in an environment that's not your own. Eventually, your body should adapt to the change. But to help your sleepability from the beginning, pack your own pillowcase or a few personal items from your bedroom, like a photo (as in a real one; looking at pictures on your phone doesn't count), says Gupta. Properly unpacking instead of living out of your suitcase can also help you "own the space", he says, so you can feel more comfortable, and thus more primed to conk out, faster.



4. Lie back and relax.

Sleep isn't like conventional training or nutrition: The more you actively force yourself asleep, the less likely you'll be able to get there, says Gupta. Conversely, trying to stay awake, by repeatedly telling yourself to do so, or by staring at a fixed point on the ceiling, can actually help you drift off. This so-called "paradoxical intention" can be explained by the fact that sleep is passive. By not trying to do it, you're more likely to let it happen.



These tips can help you have better nights, but they won't help you overnight. Gupta recommends practising them nightly for a few weeks to notice a meaningful difference. Who knows? You just may become the envy of your friends and family.