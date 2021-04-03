Skip to content. (Press Enter)
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      COVID-19: Information about Nike stores and deliveries. View here

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Stay One Step Ahead with Jrue Holiday

      The NBA All-Star likens his game to chess—and reveals the mental strategy that's earned him a reputation for being the best.

      How NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday Plays Defensive Mind Games

      "Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

      Being in the moment is powerful, but sometimes you have to think ahead. That's the balancing act that has helped NBA All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday become one of the best defensive players in the game. He studies his opponents before they meet in order to read their minds in real time, anticipating their play so they have no choice but to rethink and recalibrate their next move. In this episode of "Trained", the defensive mastermind opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about his strategies for winning—on the court and as a father—sharing how he uses defeat as motivation and takes breathers to keep his passion going strong. He also talks about why he believes family and faith can help us put everything in perspective when the scoreboard isn't in our favour.

      Listen Now

      Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

      Related Stories

      How to Stay in the Present, According to Sports Psychologist Graham Betchart

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Play (and Live) in the Moment with Graham Betchart

      How to Build a Healthy Relationship With Food, According to Dietitian Reshaunda Thornton

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Love Food More With Reshaunda Thornton

      Football Star Alex Morgan Shares Her Top Training Tips

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Score Life Goals With Alex Morgan

      How to Get Real Answers Online, According to Author Safiya Noble

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Search for Answers Online With Safiya Noble

      Why You Should Diversify Your Skills, According to Author David Epstein

      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Diversify Your Strengths With David Epstein