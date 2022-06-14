Wang Qing Is The B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

Wang Qing is now a role model for other young Chinese b-girls, many of whom will reach out to her for advice. Her main tip? Dance to express yourself. "I like thinking of breaking as a way of making art out of everyday expression", she says. As a self-described "quiet and hard-working academic", she says that breaking helps her showcase her vibrant, inner world. "Now that I think about it, maybe I wasn't as introverted as a child, I just looked like it, and breaking gave me a way to express my true self", she says.



In 2019, Wang Qing was invited to join leading breaking group, Green Panda, and has won 10 battles so far in her time with them. And as she establishes herself as one of China's greatest breakers—with hopes of representing her country at the Olympics—her dancing is finally on her own terms. "There's a great line in the Book of Tao that goes: 'Water is fluid, soft and yielding. But water will wear away rock, which is rigid and cannot yield'", she says. "Basically, just because something is gentle, doesn't mean it is weak or inferior. It's a special state that can resist and overcome many obstacles, and this strategy has helped a lot of b-girls win".