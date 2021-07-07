Tips to Make Leafy Greens Taste Good, From Experts

The New Science on Salad

If we say "muscle food", you probably think "protein", right? Smart answer. But get this: Whether or not you eat leafy greens may make a difference in your muscle strength—regardless of how much protein you eat, according to a recent study in The Journal of Nutrition.



How, exactly? Leafy greens like kale, rocket, spinach, cabbage, Swiss chard, lettuce and beet greens contain compounds called nitrates. Your body converts those into nitric oxide, which helps improve the way your blood vessels work, says Ryan Andrews, a registered dietitian and the principal nutritionist and adviser at Precision Nutrition. More specifically, it may improve circulation, allow for better delivery of nutrients and oxygen, and enhance the removal of waste products. Because of this souped-up vascular function, eating your greens could enhance your strength and recovery even if you're not a top athlete, says study author Marc Sim, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Edith Cowan University School of Medical and Health Sciences.



Regularly chowing down on these vegetables might win you a healthier gut too. Your gastrointestinal system (aka your gut) is made up of millions of bacterial microbes, both good and bad. These can influence your weight, blood sugar, brain health and more, says Shiv Desai, MD, a gastroenterologist at Austin Gastroenterology. Green leaves contain a sugar called sulphoquinovose that can promote the growth of good microbes, helping put the bacterial odds in your favour, found a study published in The ISME Journal.



Of course, all those benefits don't mean nothing if you're not getting anywhere near your five vegetables a day—generally the recommended amount—which is the case for most people, says Andrews. (Though Sim notes that if one of your daily servings of vegetables is in the form of something green and leafy, you could at least unlock the nitrate perk.) FYI, one serving is about 160g raw (80g cooked). For extra credit, go over five servings, but maybe cap it around 10 or so on back-to-back days to spare your body from having to break down all that roughage, says Andrews.