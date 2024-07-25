Meet Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe: the Air Jordan XXXIX

Top ballers always try to move ahead—and so should the shoes' creators. The newest product in Nike's storied Air Jordan flagship line, the Air Jordan XXXIX, further advances performance-driven sneaker design and helps athletes stay on top.

When Nike set out to create Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe, the company took inspiration from the icon's trademark cross-step. The brand's goal: to create a shoe that would help players change direction more effectively and responsively.

The result, which was released on 23 July 2024, is the first basketball shoe featuring full lengths of both ZoomX foam and Air Zoom—talk about a power duo when it comes to responsive cushioning. Lightweight ZoomX foam is a key ingredient in shoes that elite performance runners often wear, while Air Zoom has been a feature in the Air Jordan line since the Air Jordan XII. Because stability is critical when players explosively change direction, the panelling on the uppers includes leather overlays to help contain ballers' feet.

Simpler in design than other models in the Air Jordan line, the kicks come in nine colourways, including red, black and white. "Our values with the Air Jordan XXXIX came down to things like shape, proportion and stance", explains Joël Greenspan, senior design director for Jordan Brand Performance Footwear. "We didn't want to build a spaceship that was overtly aesthetic. In other words, we didn't want to make the technology the visual focus of the design.