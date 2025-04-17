Nike and Hyperice partner to develop the Hyperboot

Hyperice—known for its innovative recovery technology—and Nike have partnered to develop wearable technology designed to improve the warm-up and recovery process. The Nike x Hyperice boots are designed to help athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition.

"This collaboration is the culmination of years of work between our two brands to deliver innovative footwear and apparel for the athlete with the goal of enhancing their performance and recovery", explains Hyperice founder and president Anthony Katz. "And this is just the start".

The boots are designed to benefit both recovery and warm-up, which are equally important to athletes, in terms of both their physical and mental well-being. "The Hyperboot helps get the body ready for activity, whether you're playing for a title or you're on your feet a lot at work", says Tobie Hatfield, senior director, Nike Athlete Innovation.