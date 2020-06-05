Create the Perfect Running Route

Having a go-to loop in the park is a solid way to get yourself out there without needing to think much about it (and we all know getting out there is half the battle when it comes to running, or anything, really). But like your signature salad order, sometimes you just need a little change.



"If you're doing the same 5K every day, where's the joy in that?" asks Nike senior director of global running Chris Bennett, aka Coach Bennett. "There's no success other than 'I finished another run'".

Varying the run that you do—in any way possible—is crucial to staying invested in the sport for, ahem, the long run, says Coach Bennett. What's more, he adds, it's essential for challenging your muscles in new ways (how you run stronger and, you know, get fitter in general) and keeping your body healthy and your mind engaged.



Stuck in repeat mode? Use these tips to plot out and mix up your miles to safely explore new places, and you'll always be psyched to lace up.