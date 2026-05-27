How to Clean Football Boots

Knowing what not to do when cleaning and wearing football boots can help prevent damage and prolong the life of your shoes.

While tossing your cleats in the washing machine and dryer may be convenient, doing so can ruin the shoe's upper materials and foot plate. For this reason, it's important to hand-wash with a mild cleaning solution, such as laundry detergent mixed with warm water and let the cleats air-dry.

Tip: Check that you're using a mild detergent. Bleach and harsh chemicals degrade synthetic materials and can affect the cleat's colour and texture.

When hand-washing your boots, avoid soaking them fully in water, particularly boots with knit uppers, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains before rinsing thoroughly.

Shoelaces should be cleaned separately. Remove them from the shoes and place them in a mesh laundry bag before tossing them into the washing machine with the next load of laundry. But don't put them in the dryer. The excessive heat can damage the plastic tips on the laces or cause the laces to shrink.

Once your boots are dry, they're ready for play. It's key, however, to wear football boots on the appropriate surface. For example, wearing boots designed for artificial grass on hard surfaces, like pavement and pavements, accelerates stud wear and degrades the footplate.

Tip: Store the boots in a football bag and opt for a pair of Nike slides when you're not on the pitch.