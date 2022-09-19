How To Break Through Mental Blocks

A crushing sense of terror that stops you cold when you're just about to follow your more experienced friend down an icy ski slope. Believing there's no way you can give that presentation even though you've run through it over and over again. Staying silent on a call with your new team because you aren't sure you deserve to be there.

Fear, loss of confidence and feeling like an imposter can all pose a threat to your hard-earned progress. Often these mental blocks stem from the hormones adrenaline and cortisol, which flood the body in threatening or high-pressure situations, explains Regine Muradian, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist specialising in performance anxiety. These hormones can trigger the body's fight-or-flight response. The result is a cascade of physical symptoms—a racing heart, tight chest and/or sweaty palms—and feeling like you've completely frozen up, often called "choking". But according to research, it's nothing you can't get past.

While you might think you're the only one struggling in those moments, you're far from alone. "Crumbling under pressure is more common than people think. Even professionals have experiences of choking", says Greg Chertok, a certified mental-performance consultant who's worked with athletes in high-profile competitions including the Olympics, the Super Bowl and the Stanley Cup. (Just think of how many big games teams have lost because of one missed goal or penalty.)

Even better than being in good company are these simple techniques you can use to untangle your brain so you can confidently carry out whatever's in front of you. Here's a look at three common mental blocks that can cause you to choke—and how experts say you can break free.